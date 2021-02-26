Naomi Osaka’s Pink Hair

We rarely see tennis champion Naomi Osaka without her natural curls, but when we do — we’re in for a real treat. Take, for instance, the time she made a gorgeous political statement with her box braids, or when she honored her culture with a colorful headwrap.

Osaka’s hair changes are as fun and intentional as she is, and her latest look fits the bill. The athlete shared an Instagram selfie rocking pink hair styled by Martin-Christopher Harper, with matching graphic liner by pro makeup artist Autumn Moultrie. “Sakura could never lol,” she captioned her post, referring to the pink-haired character from Japanese manga Naruto. Fans immediately took to Osaka’s comment section in awe of her drastically different look (which is most likely courtesy of a great wig). “You didn’t have to outdo Sakura like that,” one commenter wrote. “Sakura ain’t even close,” said another. Fellow athlete Usain Bolt chimed in to agree with the masses: “U wore it better @naomiosaka lol,” he said.

Osaka, who is fresh off the heels of another historic win at the Australian Open, is one of many celebrities who have dabbled in bold new hair colors recently. Hilary Duff revealed cotton-candy blue hair last weekend, while Sarah Hyland also traded in her dark brown strands for a bright copper shade. Osaka’s look might be temporary (for a photoshoot, or maybe just for fun), but we definitely won’t complain if this bubblegum-colored hair makes another appearance in the future.

