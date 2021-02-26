Best Loungewear Deals

In a time when waking up, taking off our nighttime pajamas, and putting on fresh daytime pajamas is standard practice, the demand for loungewear is at an all-time high. It seems as though every brand jumped on the cozy-clothes bandwagon. But, just because donning an $80 matching sweatsuit is the new business casual doesn't mean we want to shell out the big bucks on glorified PJs. So, we set off around the web and stopped by popular retailers to locate every single worthwhile loungewear deal we could find. And, spoiler alert: we found styles for up to 70% off.
This includes shopping staples like Anthropologie, Madewell, and Nordstrom, plus a few less obvious outlets where we struck marked-down loungewear gold. Ahead, click into the hodgepodge of discounts on very comfy separates to sets and jumpsuits. There are Zoom-appropriate looks, afternoon-nap-approved styles, and even some pieces to suit that random errand you still really need to run.
Free People
Dates: Now – Limited Time
Sale: Select items up to 60% off
Promo Code: None
Free People makes loungewear easy with matching sets, not separates. Check out a few hidden gems on sale like this relaxed shorts and long sleeve combo.
Shop Free People
Free People Suedehead Set, $, available at Free People
Nordstrom Rack
Dates: While supplies last
Sale: Select loungewear styles up to 80% off
Promo Code: None
It's no surprise that Nordstrom Rack has top-rated loungewear on sale. Joggers and matching sweatshirts galore.
Shop Nordstrom Rack
Splendid Jogger Pants, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
Banana Republic
Dates: Now – 2/26 11:59 PM (PST)
Sale: Take an extra 60% off all sale styles and 50% off must-haves
Promo Code: None. Discount applied at checkout.
This Banana Republic sale might win the "biggest discount" award. Right now, take an extra 60% off all sale styles and 50% off must-haves. Check out Banana's collection of ribbed-knit loungewear for sophisticated (yet cozy) styles.
Shop Banana Republic
Banana Republic Ribbed-Knit Wide-Leg Lounge Pant, $, available at Banana Republic
Anthropologie
Dates: Now – Limited Time
Sale: Extra 25% off sale items
Promo Code: None
Anthropologie's sale section is always the place to be for loungewear. This color-blocked lounge set is perfect for attending a Zoom meeting and immediately jumping back into bed once you're off the hook.
Shop Anthropologie
Saturday/Sunday Clara Colorblocked Jogger Lounge Set, $, available at Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters
Dates: Now – Limited Time
Sale: Select loungewear as low as $10
Promo Code: None
Urban Outfitters' sale section is brimming with cozy work-from-home and intimate styles.
Shop Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Camino Long Sleeve Top, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Click HERE to read more from Refinery29
Leave a Reply