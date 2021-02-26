Best Loungewear Deals

In a time when waking up, taking off our nighttime pajamas, and putting on fresh daytime pajamas is standard practice, the demand for loungewear is at an all-time high. It seems as though every brand jumped on the cozy-clothes bandwagon. But, just because donning an $80 matching sweatsuit is the new business casual doesn't mean we want to shell out the big bucks on glorified PJs. So, we set off around the web and stopped by popular retailers to locate every single worthwhile loungewear deal we could find. And, spoiler alert: we found styles for up to 70% off.

This includes shopping staples like Anthropologie, Madewell, and Nordstrom, plus a few less obvious outlets where we struck marked-down loungewear gold. Ahead, click into the hodgepodge of discounts on very comfy separates to sets and jumpsuits. There are Zoom-appropriate looks, afternoon-nap-approved styles, and even some pieces to suit that random errand you still really need to run.

Free People

Dates: Now – Limited Time

Sale: Select items up to 60% off

Promo Code: None

Free People makes loungewear easy with matching sets, not separates. Check out a few hidden gems on sale like this relaxed shorts and long sleeve combo.

Free People Suedehead Set, $, available at Free People

Nordstrom Rack

Dates: While supplies last

Sale: Select loungewear styles up to 80% off

Promo Code: None

It's no surprise that Nordstrom Rack has top-rated loungewear on sale. Joggers and matching sweatshirts galore.

Splendid Jogger Pants, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Banana Republic

Dates: Now – 2/26 11:59 PM (PST)

Sale: Take an extra 60% off all sale styles and 50% off must-haves

Promo Code: None. Discount applied at checkout.

This Banana Republic sale might win the "biggest discount" award. Right now, take an extra 60% off all sale styles and 50% off must-haves. Check out Banana's collection of ribbed-knit loungewear for sophisticated (yet cozy) styles.

Banana Republic Ribbed-Knit Wide-Leg Lounge Pant, $, available at Banana Republic

Anthropologie

Dates: Now – Limited Time

Sale: Extra 25% off sale items

Promo Code: None

Anthropologie's sale section is always the place to be for loungewear. This color-blocked lounge set is perfect for attending a Zoom meeting and immediately jumping back into bed once you're off the hook.

Saturday/Sunday Clara Colorblocked Jogger Lounge Set, $, available at Anthropologie

Urban Outfitters

Dates: Now – Limited Time

Sale: Select loungewear as low as $10

Promo Code: None

Urban Outfitters' sale section is brimming with cozy work-from-home and intimate styles.

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Camino Long Sleeve Top, $, available at Urban Outfitters

