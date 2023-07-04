More and more young people deliberately overdose on painkillers

This article was last updated on July 4, 2023

More young people resort to painkiller overdose

Young people between the ages of thirteen and seventeen have increasingly resorted to an overdose of painkillers in the past two years. They mainly took paracetamol or ibuprofen. These painkillers are not harmful in normal use, but in large quantities they are.

Health risks and fatalities

“An overdose can lead to liver and kidney damage and in some cases even be fatal,” says professor Dylan de Lange of the National Poison Information Center (NVIC). Young people used paracetamol in 36 percent of cases, followed by ibuprofen (14 percent).

The center released the annual overview of 2022 on Tuesday. It states that the number of overdoses increased by 37 percent compared to 2020. There were 1,439 reports in 2022 and 1,512 reports in 2021.

Fewer reports have been made in 2022 than the year before, but the numbers are still worrying. In the five years before that, the number of reports was between 1,000 and 1,150 per year. From July 2020, the number will increase.

Demographic trends and concerns

The increase was strongest among girls aged 13 to 15. The NVIC already noticed in 2021 that about 84 percent of the reports concerned girls. It was also striking that reports were made more often during weekdays and during school periods than during weekends and summer months.

‘Overdose does not have to mean that young people want to die’

According to child and adolescent psychiatrist Bas Oude Ophuis of UMC Utrecht, the increase in the number of overdoses does not necessarily mean that all these young people really want to die. “But it does indicate that the child is not doing well.”

“We need to investigate further what this trend means,” says De Lange. That is why, together with researchers from Utrecht University, a study is being launched into the mental health of young people.

In 2022, the NVIC asked a few additional questions for every report of an overdose in a young person. This data has yet to be analyzed. During the corona pandemic, school closures, the curfew, and the one and a half meter society were mentioned as risks for the mental condition of young people.

In the annual overview, the NVIC also reports an increase in the number of poisonings with designer and non-registered benzodiazepines. These are medicines for anxiety and/or sleeping problems.

The need for further research

The need for further research

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including school closures, curfew, and the social distancing measures, may have played a role in exacerbating the mental health challenges faced by young people.

Importance of mental health support

The increase in young people deliberately overdosing on painkillers highlights the importance of providing comprehensive mental health support. Rather than interpreting the overdoses as a desire to die, child and adolescent psychiatrist Bas Oude Ophuis emphasizes that these incidents signify underlying distress and struggle among young individuals.

Efforts should be made to address the root causes of mental health issues among young people. By conducting the forthcoming study on the mental health of young people, researchers hope to better understand the factors contributing to this concerning trend and develop targeted interventions and support systems.

Addressing the broader issue of poisonings

In addition to the rise in painkiller overdoses, the annual overview from the NVIC also highlights an increase in poisonings related to designer and non-registered benzodiazepines. These substances, commonly used for anxiety and sleeping problems, pose significant health risks when misused or taken in excessive quantities.

Efforts should be made to raise awareness about the dangers of these substances, improve regulation, and provide accessible resources for individuals struggling with anxiety and sleeping problems. This integrated approach can help address the broader issue of poisonings and promote overall public health.

In conclusion

The increasing number of young people deliberately overdosing on painkillers calls for urgent attention and action. While it is important to recognize that overdose does not necessarily indicate a desire to die, it signals underlying distress and mental health challenges among young individuals.

Through further research and the development of targeted interventions, it is possible to address the root causes and provide the necessary support systems for young people. Additionally, raising awareness about the dangers of substances like designer benzodiazepines and improving regulation can contribute to reducing poisonings and promoting public health.

