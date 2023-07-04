Go Ahead Eagles Striker Finn Stokkers Out Due to Eye Complaints

This article was last updated on July 4, 2023

Go Ahead Eagles Striker Finn Stokkers Will Be Sidelined for Several Months Due to Eye Complaints

Go Ahead Eagles, a football club based in Deventer, Netherlands, will have to cope with the absence of Finn Stokkers for an extended period of time. The 27-year-old striker is dealing with persistent eye complications that require medical treatment and a prolonged recovery period.

Eye Troubles and Recovery Process

Finn Stokkers is set to undergo specialized medical procedures on his eyes to alleviate the complaints he has been experiencing. Go Ahead Eagles expects his recovery to last several months, keeping him off the pitch.

Stokkers’ Impact for Go Ahead Eagles

Last season, Finn Stokkers played in 24 league matches for the club, which finished eleventh in the Eredivisie. Despite this setback, he managed to contribute three goals to the team under the guidance of coach René Hake.

Stokkers joined Go Ahead Eagles last year, marking his first season with the club. He began his career at Sparta and subsequently played for Fortuna Sittard, NAC, and RKC before making his way to Deventer.

Preparations for the New Season

As Go Ahead Eagles gears up for the upcoming season, they will have to navigate the absence of Finn Stokkers. The team’s first exhibition match is scheduled for Saturday, where they will face PAOK on their home turf. The official start of the Eredivisie season will see Go Ahead Eagles take on AZ in an away match on August 13th.

The club’s medical staff will provide ongoing support and guidance to Stokkers throughout his recovery process. The team will also be monitoring his progress closely to determine when he can safely rejoin training and resume competitive play.

Key Takeaways

Go Ahead Eagles striker Finn Stokkers will be sidelined for several months due to persistent eye complaints.

Stokkers will undergo medical treatments on his eyes before he can consider returning to the field.

His recovery is expected to take months, according to the club.

Last season, Stokkers scored three goals in 24 league matches for Go Ahead Eagles.

The team is currently preparing for the upcoming season, with their first exhibition game against PAOK scheduled for Saturday.

Go Ahead Eagles will open the Eredivisie season with an away match against AZ on August 13th.

