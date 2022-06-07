2,103 illegal migrants caught Istanbul

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

June 7, 2022

Istanbul Governor’s Office announced that a total of 2,103 irregular migrants were caught during the inspections carried out in the last week.

In the statement, “Inspections for the prevention of irregular migration continue within the framework of the fight against migrant smuggling in our province. In our Esenyurt district, 813 irregular migrants were caught between January 1 and May 31, 2022 and handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for deportation procedures. In the audits carried out between 31 May and 7 June 2022; A total of 2,103 irregular migrants, 944 from Syria, 347 from Afghanistan, 45 from Pakistan and 767 from different nationalities, were handed over to Tuzla Removal Center to be deported by our law enforcement units. As of today, the total number of irregular migrants delivered to the Removal Center from our Esenyurt district since the beginning of the year has reached 2 thousand 916.” it was said.

Operation against those who shoot and publish images of women

According to the statement made by the Istanbul Police Department, the officers of the Fight Against Immigrant Smuggling and Border Gates Branch conducted an operation against foreign nationals who secretly took pictures of women on the street and posted them on their social media accounts. In the operation, a total of 24 people, 19 from Pakistan and 5 from other nationalities, were detained at their addresses.

About them, ‘inciting the public to hatred and enmity’, ‘sexual harassment’, ‘violating the privacy of private life’, ‘acting indecently’, ‘insulting the institutions and bodies of the Republic of Turkey‘, ‘unlawful recording and unlawful publication of personal data’. 17 of the suspects who were prosecuted for their crimes were deported, while 7 people were referred to the courthouse. 7 people who appeared before the judge were arrested and sent to prison.

