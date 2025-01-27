Cheap Chinese chatbot causes the Dutch chip industry to fall 

This article was last updated on January 27, 2025

Cheap Chinese chatbot causes price fall in the Dutch chip industry

The Chinese company Deepseek shakes the world of AI with its own chatbot. It would work almost as well as Western competitors, but only cost 6 million dollars – a lot less than the American companies invested.

Developers such as OpenAi and Google put tens of millions in the development of their chatbots with artificial intelligence (AI). Yet the chatbot of Deepseek would be about as good in writing texts and answering questions.

Deepseek says it needed much less computer chips to make its AI-Chatbot perform at a comparable level.

Dutch chip machine manufacturers down

The developments are also causing concern in the Netherlands. If far fewer computer chips are needed than previously thought, they will be purchased much less often. Dutch manufacturers of chip machines therefore fell sharply on the Amsterdam AEX stock exchange on Monday morning.

For example, ASML’s share price fell by 9 percent on Monday morning. Competitors Besi and ASM International (AMSI) lost more than 10 percent. The Dutch companies supply machines to make chips. This is under pressure when it turns out that AI developments require far fewer chips than expected.

Secretly more computer power?

The United States has taken several measures to keep advanced computer chips out of China. In this way, the US wants to slow down the Chinese advance in the field of artificial intelligence.

A number of American AI specialists question the apparently cheap development of DeepSeek, writes The Wall Street Journal. They wonder whether the Chinese company secretly does not have access to more computer power than it gives.

On the other hand, the Deepseek-Chatbot can also expose a painfully unintentional consequence of the measures for the US. As a result of the limitations, Chinese companies and researchers would be forced to work with what they do have.

A week ago Donald Trump announced an investment of up to $ 500 billion for AI. Dutch experts then told the NOS that Europe there clever: Not by doing the same, but by looking at what is already there, and build on it.

