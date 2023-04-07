This article was last updated on April 7, 2023

Resale of concert tickets scam

The music festival Paaspop is starting, and there are complaints about the high costs of selling and reselling festival tickets. Ticketmaster is frequently criticized for being too powerful, as it sells over five million tickets annually in the Netherlands alone.

The company merged with LiveNation in 2010, and now, parent company LiveNation has a worldwide turnover of €15 billion. Artists and festival-goers are frustrated with Ticketmaster’s high service costs, and some are angry about the company’s resale policy. Ticketmaster allows tickets to be resold through its own website, which means service fees are charged twice.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) is keeping an eye on Ticketmaster, and the US Department of Justice is investigating possible abuse of power by LiveNation.

