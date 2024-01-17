Unprecedented Response to Smashing Pumpkins Guitarist Vacancy

This article was last updated on January 17, 2024

Famed American Rock Band, Smashing Pumpkins, in Search of a New Guitarist

Astonishingly, more than ten thousand applications flooded in from hopefuls yearning for an opportunity to become the new guitarist for the iconic American rock band, Smashing Pumpkins. In the hopes of discovering a talented individual, a notice for a vacancy was published at the onset of January, welcoming applications from interested parties.

Smashing Pumpkins Receives an Astounding Response

The overwhelming response to the vacancy was announced by the band in an update on Wednesday, with a statement that read, “We now have eight people working full-time to sift through every single application,” shared on their official social media handle.

A Vacancy Awaiting, Courtesy of Jeff Schroeder’s Departure

The guitarist’s position was vacated by Jeff Schroeder, a long-standing band member since 2006. His exit has hence lead to this notable search, inciting tens of thousands of hopeful rock stars to vie for the position.

Countdown Begins: Smashing Pumpkins Gears for European tour

Time is ticking for the band, as they’re scheduled for a European tour in June. The first performance of the tour is slated for June 7 in Birmingham, England, adding an element of urgency to the hunt for a new guitarist.

Smashing Pumpkins: A Nostalgic Melody of 90s Rock Fame

Popularly acclaimed as one of the most phenomenal rock bands of the 90s, Smashing Pumpkins sealed their fame with a modest hit in the Netherlands in 1979. Their indelible mark in the rock era was shaped by their classic albums, namely Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, among others, that fans still groove to.

Seeking A New Rock Star: Smashing Pumpkins Grooves to the Beat of Thousands

With a staggering number of responses to the vacancy, Smashing Pumpkins is thoroughly immersed in search of their new co-star. Amidst the tens of thousands of applications, there’s bound to be a star that shines brightly, ready to continue the legacy of the iconic rock band.

