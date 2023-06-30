End of UN Peacekeeping Mission in Mali Wagner Group takes over

This article was last updated on June 30, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

UN Peacekeeping Mission Comes to an End

After more than ten years, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali is coming to an end. The Malian government has demanded the departure of the peacekeeping force, MINUSMA, as their mandate expired. The UN soldiers cannot stay without an invitation from the country itself. Lieutenant General Kees Matthijssen, who recently led the military part of the mission, expressed surprise at the sudden end, stating that he did not see this coming. The Malian government had previously indicated their desire for the peacekeepers to stay.

Government Chooses Wagner for a Tougher Approach

The Malian government has announced that it will only cooperate with the Russian mercenary army, Wagner, going forward. They want a tougher approach to the jihadists in the country and see Wagner as a better alternative to the UN troops. It is unclear how many Wagner mercenaries are currently in Mali, but Reuters news agency estimates that there are approximately a thousand. The collaboration with Wagner began in 2021, and their presence has put pressure on the UN mission. While the UN blue helmets had to adhere to the strict mandate of their peacekeeping mission, the Wagner troops seemed to have no rules.

Civilians at Risk from Wagner Troops

One of the concerns about the collaboration with Wagner is the potential harm it may cause to civilians. In the village of Moura, for example, 500 civilians were killed when the market was shelled. According to a UN report, both the Malian army and a group of “armed white men” were involved. Moreover, there have been cases where civilians were mistaken for jihadists and attacked by Wagner troops. The Malian government, already feeling lectured about human rights in their own country, seems to be willing to overlook these concerns in favor of a tougher approach.

The Consequences of the Departure

The departure of the UN peacekeeping mission has raised concerns about the future stability of Mali and the surrounding region. In the north of Mali and neighboring countries where jihadist groups are active, the consequences of the departure are particularly feared. While there is support in the south for the decision to send the UN troops away, there is also fear about what will come next. The Malian army may overestimate itself, leading to open gates for groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS. The uncertainty is further fueled by recent events in Russia, where the Wagner group is losing control. If Wagner comes under the control of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Mali effectively brings in a foreign army.

Impact on Safe Enclaves

Throughout its mission, MINUSMA was able to create safe enclaves in a very complex conflict situation, allowing life to go on. However, with their departure, the future of these safe enclaves is uncertain. The fear is that without the presence of the UN peacekeepers, stability will crumble, and the region will become even more vulnerable to jihadist groups. The departure of the blue helmets may have far-reaching consequences for the security and well-being of both the Malian people and the region as a whole.

Conclusion

The end of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali and the decision to cooperate with the Russian mercenary army, Wagner, raises serious concerns about the future stability and security of the country. While the Malian government seeks a tougher approach to jihadists, the collaboration with Wagner comes with its own set of risks, particularly for civilians. The departure of the UN peacekeepers may have far-reaching consequences for the region and raises questions about the ability of the Malian army to maintain peace and security. The coming months will reveal the impact of this strategic shift on Mali and its people.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.