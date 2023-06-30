From captain Spitse to top talent Kaptein: this is the World Cup selection of Orange

This article was last updated on June 30, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Introduction

National coach Andries Jonker announced his final World Cup selection for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Friday. These are the names of the 23 players.

Goalkeepers

Daphne van Domselaar

Position: goalkeeper

Age: 23 years

Current club: FC Twente

Number of international matches: 13

Number of goals: 0

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022

Liz Cup

Position: goalkeeper

Age: 25 years

Current club: Ajax

Number of international matches:

Number of goals: 0

Previous final tournaments: Olympic Games 2021, World Cup 2019

Jacintha Weimar

Position: goalkeeper

Age: 25 years

Current club: Feyenoord

Number of international matches: 0

Number of goals: 0

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022

Defenders

Esme Brugts

Position: defender

Age: 19 years

Current club: PSV

Number of international matches: 16

Number of goals: 4

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022

Kerstin Caspary

Position: defender

Age: 22 years

Current club: Manchester City

Number of international matches: 22

Number of goals: 0

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022

Caitlin Dijkstra

Position: defender

Age: 24 years

Current club: FC Twente

Number of international matches: 10

Number of goals: 1

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022

Merel van Dongen

Position: defender

Age: 30 years

Current club: Atlético Madrid

Number of international matches: 60

Number of goals: 2

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2013, World Cup 2015, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Stephanie van der Gragt

Position: defender

Age: 30 years

Current club: Internazionale

Number of international matches: 101

Number of goals: 12

Previous final tournaments: World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Dominique Jansen

Position: defender

Age: 28 years

Current club: VfL Wolfsburg

Number of international matches: 96

Number of goals: 0

Previous final tournaments: World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Aniek Nouwen

Position: defender

Age: 24

Current club: AC Milan

Number of caps: 40

Number of goals: 2

Previous tournaments: 2021 Olympic Games, European Championship 2022

Lynn Williams

Position: defender

Age: 22

Current club: VfL Wolfsburg

Number of international matches: 34

Number of goals: 1

Previous final tournaments: Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Midfielders

Jill Baijings

Position: midfielder

Age: 22 years

Current club: Bayer Leverkusen

Number of caps:

Number of goals: 0

Previous final tournaments: –

Danielle van de Donk

Position: midfielder

Age: 31 years

Current club: Olympique Lyonnais

Number of caps: 139

Number of goals: 34

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2013, World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Damaris Egurrola

Position: midfielder

Age: 23 years

Current club: Olympique Lyonnais

Number of international matches: 15

Number of goals: 3

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022

Jackie Glover

Position: Midfielder

Age: 28

Current club: Paris Saint-Germain

Number of caps: 97

Number of goals: 9

Previous tournaments: European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Wicked Captain

Position: midfielder

Age: 17 years

Current club: FC Twente

Number of international matches: 1

Number of goals: 0

Previous final tournaments: –

Jill Red

Position: midfielder

Age: 26 years

Current club: VfL Wolfsburg

Number of international matches: 86

Number of goals: 21

Previous final tournaments: World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Sherida Spitse

Position: midfielder

Age: 33 years

Current club: Ajax

Number of international matches: 215

Number of goals: 43

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2009, European Championship 2013, World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Attackers

Lineth Beerensteyn

Position: attacker

Age: 26 years

Current club: Juventus

Number of international matches: 90

Number of goals: 24

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Renate Jansen

Position: attacker

Age: 32 years

Current club: FC Twente

Number of international matches: 55

Number of goals: 4

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019. Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Lee Martens

Position: attacker

Age: 30 years old

Current club: Paris Saint-Germain

Number of caps: 144

Number of goals: 59

Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2013, World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Victoria Pelova

Position: striker

Age: 24 years old

Current club: Arsenal

Caps: 39

Goals: 3

Previous finals: World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022

Katja Snoeijs

Position: forward

Age: 26 years old

Current club: Everton

Caps: 15

Goals: 9

Previous finals: 2021 Olympics

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.