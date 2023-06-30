From captain Spitse to top talent Kaptein: this is the World Cup selection of Orange

This article was last updated on June 30, 2023
Introduction
National coach Andries Jonker announced his final World Cup selection for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Friday. These are the names of the 23 players.
Goalkeepers
Daphne van Domselaar
Position: goalkeeper
Age: 23 years
Current club: FC Twente
Number of international matches: 13
Number of goals: 0
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022
Liz Cup
Position: goalkeeper
Age: 25 years
Current club: Ajax
Number of international matches:
Number of goals: 0
Previous final tournaments: Olympic Games 2021, World Cup 2019
Jacintha Weimar
Position: goalkeeper
Age: 25 years
Current club: Feyenoord
Number of international matches: 0
Number of goals: 0
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022
Defenders
Esme Brugts
Position: defender
Age: 19 years
Current club: PSV
Number of international matches: 16
Number of goals: 4
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022
Kerstin Caspary
Position: defender
Age: 22 years
Current club: Manchester City
Number of international matches: 22
Number of goals: 0
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022
Caitlin Dijkstra
Position: defender
Age: 24 years
Current club: FC Twente
Number of international matches: 10
Number of goals: 1
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022
Merel van Dongen
Position: defender
Age: 30 years
Current club: Atlético Madrid
Number of international matches: 60
Number of goals: 2
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2013, World Cup 2015, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Stephanie van der Gragt
Position: defender
Age: 30 years
Current club: Internazionale
Number of international matches: 101
Number of goals: 12
Previous final tournaments: World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Dominique Jansen
Position: defender
Age: 28 years
Current club: VfL Wolfsburg
Number of international matches: 96
Number of goals: 0
Previous final tournaments: World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Aniek Nouwen
Position: defender
Age: 24
Current club: AC Milan
Number of caps: 40
Number of goals: 2
Previous tournaments: 2021 Olympic Games, European Championship 2022
Lynn Williams
Position: defender
Age: 22
Current club: VfL Wolfsburg
Number of international matches: 34
Number of goals: 1
Previous final tournaments: Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Midfielders
Jill Baijings
Position: midfielder
Age: 22 years
Current club: Bayer Leverkusen
Number of caps:
Number of goals: 0
Previous final tournaments: –
Danielle van de Donk
Position: midfielder
Age: 31 years
Current club: Olympique Lyonnais
Number of caps: 139
Number of goals: 34
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2013, World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Damaris Egurrola
Position: midfielder
Age: 23 years
Current club: Olympique Lyonnais
Number of international matches: 15
Number of goals: 3
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2022
Jackie Glover
Position: Midfielder
Age: 28
Current club: Paris Saint-Germain
Number of caps: 97
Number of goals: 9
Previous tournaments: European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Wicked Captain
Position: midfielder
Age: 17 years
Current club: FC Twente
Number of international matches: 1
Number of goals: 0
Previous final tournaments: –
Jill Red
Position: midfielder
Age: 26 years
Current club: VfL Wolfsburg
Number of international matches: 86
Number of goals: 21
Previous final tournaments: World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Sherida Spitse
Position: midfielder
Age: 33 years
Current club: Ajax
Number of international matches: 215
Number of goals: 43
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2009, European Championship 2013, World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Attackers
Lineth Beerensteyn
Position: attacker
Age: 26 years
Current club: Juventus
Number of international matches: 90
Number of goals: 24
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Renate Jansen
Position: attacker
Age: 32 years
Current club: FC Twente
Number of international matches: 55
Number of goals: 4
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019. Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Lee Martens
Position: attacker
Age: 30 years old
Current club: Paris Saint-Germain
Number of caps: 144
Number of goals: 59
Previous final tournaments: European Championship 2013, World Cup 2015, European Championship 2017, World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Victoria Pelova
Position: striker
Age: 24 years old
Current club: Arsenal
Caps: 39
Goals: 3
Previous finals: World Cup 2019, Olympic Games 2021, European Championship 2022
Katja Snoeijs
Position: forward
Age: 26 years old
Current club: Everton
Caps: 15
Goals: 9
Previous finals: 2021 Olympics
