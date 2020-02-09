Police search for missing Toronto woman Elizabeth Johnson

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Elizabeth Johnson, 40  was last seen on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 3 p.m., in the Jarvis Street and Maitland Street area.

She is described as 5'2", 161 lbs., with shoulder-length bleached blonde hair, and green eyes.

Police are concerned for her safety.

