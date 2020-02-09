Police search for missing Toronto woman Elizabeth Johnson

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Elizabeth Johnson, 40 was last seen on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 3 p.m., in the Jarvis Street and Maitland Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
