Police search for missing Toronto man Drako Schreck-Steer

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâs assistance locating a missing man.

Drako Schreck-Steer, 24, was last seen on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in the Broadview Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.

He is 6â0"-6â2", 180 lbs., slim build, black hair in dreads, slight moustache, with a 'Billas' tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a hood, dark coloured pants, dark green or blackish shirt, and a black and grey scarf.

Police are concerned for his safety.