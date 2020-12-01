Police search for missing Toronto man Pavel Learner

December 1, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Pavel Learner, 43, was last seen on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 12:17pm in the Kingston Road and Brimley Road area.

He is described as 5'11, clean shaven, with a medium build.

Police are concerned for his safety.

