Police search for missing Toronto man Pavel Learner

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Pavel Learner, 43, was last seen on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 12:17pm in the Kingston Road and Brimley Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Pavel Learner, 43, was last seen on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 12:17pm in the Kingston Road and Brimley Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply