Police search for missing Toronto woman Sierra Powell

January 24, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Sierra Powell, 19, was last seen on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

She is described as 5'0", 130 lbs., with a light complexion, long dark hair, and brown eyes. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.

