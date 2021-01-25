Police search for missing Toronto woman Sierra Powell

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.
Sierra Powell, 19, was last seen on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
