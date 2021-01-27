Police search for missing Toronto man Richard Pascal

The Toronto Police Service request the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Richard Pascal, 22, was last seen between January 18-22, 2021, in the Finch Avenue East and Birchmount Road area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
