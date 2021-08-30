Police search for missing Toronto man Alex Alexander

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Alex Alexander, 29, was last seen on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., in the Pape Avenue and Eastern Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
