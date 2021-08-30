Police search for missing Toronto man Alex Alexander

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Alex Alexander, 29, was last seen on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 8:30 p.m., in the Pape Avenue and Eastern Avenue area.

He is described as 6'0", 110 lbs., with black hair, and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and brown winter boots.

Police are concerned for his safety.