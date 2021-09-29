Police search for missing Toronto man Raul Ayarde

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Raul Ayarde, 19, was last seen on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the Rogers Road and Silverthorn Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
