Police search for missing Toronto man Raul Ayarde

September 28, 2021

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Raul Ayarde, 19, was last seen on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the Rogers Road and Silverthorn Avenue area.

He is described as 5’10” tall, skinny build, black shoulder length curly hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

