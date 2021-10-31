Police search for missing Toronto woman Jolene Lapierre

October 31, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Jolene Lapierre, 38, was last seen on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street area.

She is described as 5'7", 150lbs, with blonde hair. She was wearing a black jacket and blue checkered pants.

Police are concerned for her safety.

