Police search for missing Toronto woman Jolene Lapierre

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Jolene Lapierre, 38, was last seen on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in the Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
