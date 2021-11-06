Police search for missing Toronto man Jacob Adelman

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.
Jacob Adelman, 24, was last seen on Monday, November 1, 2021, in the Dufferin Street and Geary Avenue area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
