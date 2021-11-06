Police search for missing Toronto man Jacob Adelman

November 6, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Jacob Adelman, 24, was last seen on Monday, November 1, 2021, in the Dufferin Street and Geary Avenue area.

He is described as 6'0", 174 lbs., medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

