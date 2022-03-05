Ukraine Trudeau speaks to President Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss the fire and damages at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused by Russian attacks.

President Zelenskyy expressed deep concern with the potential for devastating consequences for the health and safety of Ukrainians and all Europeans without an immediate cease-fire at and around the nuclear plant. Prime Minister Trudeau called on Russia to immediately end all military activities in the area, and committed to continue engaging with our partners and allies.

The two leaders discussed ways in which Canada could continue to support Ukraine in the immediate future. Prime Minister Trudeau commended the Ukrainian people’s resolve in the face of this ongoing illegal and unjustifiable invasion