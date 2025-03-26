This article was last updated on March 26, 2025

European Commission presents readyness strategy EU countries

The European Commission has presented plans that should lead to the European Union being prepared for different types of crises. The intention is that Member States are ready to cope with natural disasters, pandemies, disinformation campaigns, cyber attacks and geopolitical conflicts.

“The new realities require a new level of readiness in Europe,” says chairman of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. “Our residents, our Member States and our companies need the right tools to prevent crises and to respond when a disaster occurs”.

No shortages

The European Commission has therefore drawn up criteria for readiness for essential places, such as hospitals and schools, and for transport and telecommunications. More supplies must also be made of aids that can be used in crises, such as vaccinations, medicines and essential raw materials for industrial production.

In addition, Member States must ensure reserves in the field of energy supply and possibly also agricultural products and water, so that there are no shortages during a crisis.

Just like the Dutch government The European Commission believes that people should be able to manage for 72 hours with a package they have for an emergency situation. Children must receive information about crisis situations at school.

Wars

To be ready for (hybrid) wars and cyber attacks, the EU wants strong cooperation between different military organizations. There must therefore be a framework in which it is clearly described who is responsible for what. The EU wants to organize further training in which soldiers, together with the police, citizens, security staff, care staff and firefighters, practice crisis situations.

In addition, there will be a platform in which risk analyzes are made. According to the EU, this framework can help prevent natural disasters

“Preparedness must come in the capillaries of our societies. Everyone has a role in this,” says the European Commissioner for readiness and crisis management Hadja Lahbib. “The current threats are fast, complex and connected. That is why our reaction must be proactively and at EU level coordinated.”

