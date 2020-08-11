Who Supports Donald Trump?

The CIVIQS website provides us with a fascinating look at how Americans feel about Donald Trump and key national issues. CIVIQS is an online polling company that uses an online forum to conduct public opinion research founded by the founder of Daily Kos, Markos Moulitsas. The company has recruited a diverse panel of nearly a million online volunteers (rather than using the traditional telephone polling) who take short online surveys, providing a method of tracking national trends and then divide the results along demographic and geographic lines.

Let's start by looking at Donald Trump's job approval rating using the data from 399,714 respondents. Here is a map showing how voters approve (net approval) of the way that Donald Trump is handling his job:

Overall, Donald Trump has the approval of 41 percent of respondents with 56 percent disapproving of his performance.

Among the states, Donald Trump has the highest approval rating in the following five states:

1.) Arkansas – 62 percent

2.) West Virginia – 62 percent

3.) Oklahoma – 61 percent

4.) Wyoming – 60 percent

5.) North Dakota – 59 percent

In total, Trump has positive net approval in 18 states.

Donald Trump has the highest disapproval rating in the following five states:

1.) Vermont – 77 percent

2.) Massachusetts – 71 percent

3.) Hawaii – 70 percent

4.) Maryland – 70 percent

5.) California – 69 percent

Here is a breakdown of Donald Trump's approval by age:

18 to 34 – 28 percent approve, 68 percent disapprove

35 to 49 – 39 percent approve, 58 percent disapprove

50 to 64 – 47 percent approve, 50 percent disapprove

65 plus – 50 percent approve, 48 percent disapprove

Here is a breakdown of Donald Trump's approval by gender:

Male – 47 percent approve, 49 percent disapprove

Female – 36 percent approve, 61 percent disapprove

Here is a breakdown of Donald Trump's approval by educational attainment:

Non-college Graduate – 42 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove

College Graduate – 41 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove

Post Graduate – 35 percent approve, 61 percent disapprove

Here is a breakdown of Donald Trump's approval by race:

White – 50 percent approve, 46 percent disapprove

Black/African-American – 5 percent approve, 93 percent disapprove

Hispanic/Latino – 25 percent approve, 72 percent disapprove

Other – 31 percent approve, 65 percent disapprove

Here is a breakdown of Donald Trump's approval by political affiliation:

Democrat – 3 percent approve, 95 percent disapprove

Republican – 87 percent approve, 9 percent disapprove

Independent – 39 percent approve, 55 percent disapprove

Let's close with this graphic showing the percentage of Americans that feel that the United States is headed in the right/wrong direction:

Even among Republicans, only 48 percent (compared to 2 percent of Democrats) feel that the United States is headed in the right direction.

As you can see and as I have posted previously, the United States is rapidly turning into the "Untied States". Demographics have a very strong influence on the level of support for Donald Trump with older, white, non-college educated Republican males being Trump's biggest supporters. That said, two-thirds of this demographic still feels that the United States is headed in the wrong direction.

