More help for vulnerable people

The Ontario government is providing $13,000,800 to help York Region deliver critical services, create longer-term housing solutions and keep vulnerable people safe.

“Our government has continuously supported social service providers during the pandemic through the SSRF, but I think that today’s announcement is the most significant one yet” said MPP Michael Parsa for Aurora – Oak Ridges – Richmond Hill. “This $13,000,800 in additional funding for York Region’s local partners is an unprecedented step forward that brings our total support to communities to over $1 billion.”

Today’s announcement is part of the province’s additional $307 million investment to help municipalities and Indigenous community partners respond to COVID-19. This investment builds upon the $765 million dollars of Social Services Relief Funding (SSRF) announced in 2020- 2021, for a total support to communities of over $1 billion.

“Municipalities have been on the frontlines of Ontario’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout, while continuing to protect our most vulnerable populations, including homeless populations,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government is committed to ensuring municipalities have the resources they need to keep their communities safe, and today’s funding will help our local partners deliver critical services, support vulnerable people, and unlock affordable housing in their communities.”

Municipalities and Indigenous community partners can use the funding to protect homeless shelter staff and residents, add to rent banks, build affordable housing, and support plans to prepare for potential future outbreaks and/or emergencies.

QUICK FACTS

 Ontario launched the Social Services Relief Fund in March 2020 to help protect the health and safety of the province’s most vulnerable people during COVID-19.

 Today’s province-wide investment includes $21 million of funding under the previously announced Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) that is being allocated to help support community housing.

 As part of its Community Housing Renewal Strategy and response to COVID-19, Ontario is investing approximately $1.3 billion in 2021-2022 to help sustain, repair

and grow community housing and help end homelessness. This includes the Social Services Relief Fund.

QUOTES

“The Ontario government’s $13 million investment in the Regional Municipality of York will assist local government and Indigenous community partners in delivering vital services, developing long- term housing solutions, and keeping people safe. The Social Services Relief Fund will continue to enable communities throughout Ontario to better reach, protect, and support the most vulnerable members of our society.” Paul Calandra, MPP for Markham-Stouffville

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our government has been working closely with local service providers to ensure that the most vulnerable members of our community are safe and have access to critical services. Today’s announcement of $13 million for the Regional Municipality of York will further support these efforts and our goal of building strong, healthy communities.” Christine Elliott, MPP for Newmarket-Aurora

“The government of Ontario is investing an additional $307 million to municipalities and Indigenous program partners to aid with the COVID-19 response to help protect homeless shelter staff and residents, help with rent payments and other essential services for those in need and build affordable housing. York Region alone will be receiving over $13 million for this effort.” Logan Kanapathi, MPP for Markham-Thornhill

"This has been a difficult year for all of us, especially our most vulnerable, which is why we are stepping up support for families and seniors in need. We are investing $13 million to the Regional Municipality of York to ensure we provide the best services and care to residents to keep them safe.” Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan

"The Thornhill community has always worked hand-in-hand with the government and other stakeholders to support our most vulnerable. This funding will help deliver services at a time when they are needed most." Gila Martow, MPP for Thornhill

“Through the Social Services Relief Fund, we delivered critical funding to social service providers to ensure supports were there for vulnerable people. With this new round of funding, municipal service managers will be able to deliver additional services to more people in-need.” Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe

"Through the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF) our government continues to help protect the health and safety of Ontario’s most vulnerable people during COVID-19. I'm pleased that $13,000,800 has been invested to York Region to further support our communities by helping to end homelessness, and to ensure resources are available in case of potential outbreaks in the future." Billy Pang, MPP for Markham-Unionville

“Our government is proud to be providing much-needed funding to further support the great work being done by our community-based social service organizations across York Region, including here in Vaughan-Woodbridge. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our social service providers have been forced to adapt to a situation that has been rapidly evolving. Our government will continue working collaboratively with our regional partners, so that we can ensure the people of

Vaughan-Woodbridge have continued access to the services they depend on each and every day.”

Michael Tibollo, MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge

"Municipalities and local community partners have been at the forefront of Ontario’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout. Through the additional funding announced today by our government, we are ensuring that York Region has the necessary resources to continue to provide supports and services to our community, particularly to our most vulnerable residents." Daisy Wai, MPP for Richmond Hill