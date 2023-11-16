New York’s Lawsuit Against PepsiCo

This article was last updated on November 16, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Allegations of Negligence According to the plaintiff, PepsiCo is not doing enough to prevent plastic waste from ending up in the Buffalo River in New York state, which is essential for the water supply. The river is now polluted with minute plastic particles. “All New Yorkers have the right to clean drinking water,” the lawsuit states. “PepsiCo’s irresponsible packaging and marketing endangers Buffalo’s water supply, environment and public health.”

Impact of Microplastic Pollution Microplastic particles are created when discarded packaging breaks down into smaller particles. Laboratory tests have shown that these particles can lead to health problems in animals if they enter the food chain or are inhaled. Plastic waste has been found in diverse locations, from high in the Pyrenees and the North Pole to human blood.

Focus on PepsiCo’s Contribution The Public Prosecution Service singled out PepsiCo as the main contributor of waste in the river. More than 17 percent of the traced waste came from PepsiCo brands, such as Pepsi Cola, Cheetos, and Doritos.

Legal Action and Potential Ramifications New York State demands that PepsiCo warn people about the potential health and environmental risks associated with its products and take responsibility for cleaning up the plastic waste. Environmentalists are closely monitoring the case, viewing it as a potential avenue to hold companies accountable for their waste.

Company’s Response PepsiCo responded by stating that the company takes recycling and cleaning up plastic very seriously. The state aims to force PepsiCo to stop causing a nuisance, clean up the waste, and pay compensation.

Broader Implications This lawsuit is being closely observed by environmentalists, as it could set a precedent for holding companies accountable for their waste. The state of California has also announced an investigation into the role of the petrochemical industry in plastic pollution.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.