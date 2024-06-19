This article was last updated on June 19, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Boeing CEO apologizes to family of 737 Max crash victims

“I apologize for the harm we have caused.” With these words to the relatives of victims of fatal accidents involving Boeings, CEO Calhoun of the aircraft manufacturer was shocked. He did this at the beginning of a hearing in the US Senate.

He must answer for the many defects in the 737 Max and the incidents that resulted from them. The 737 Max is one of the aircraft manufacturer’s best-selling aircraft.

Came earlier today via a whistleblower within the company it has emerged that Boeing has lost hundreds of defective aircraft parts in recent years, and that they may have ended up in aircraft. Moreover, according to the whistleblower, the company stored parts outdoors, against the rules, and deliberately kept them out of sight of safety inspectors who came by for inspection.

Lax attitude

The accusations follow statements from previous whistleblowers, both inside and outside the company, who raised the alarm about the lax attitude towards safety measures in the maintenance and production of the 737 Max. One of them later committed suicide.

Earlier this year, a panel fell from such a plane over the United States, forcing the plane to land quickly. In 2018 and 2019, two 737 Max aircraft crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 passengers.

‘Think about the next generation’

Calhoun told the critical Senators that he has not yet contacted whistleblowers directly, but called it a good idea. “I ask myself every day: Have we done enough?” Calhoun said. “Much has been said about the culture at Boeing. We have heard those concerns loud and clear. Our culture is far from perfect, but we are taking action and making progress.”

The head of the investigative committee now examining Boeing’s culture, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, said the company “still sees profit as the most important thing, and therefore pushes the boundaries and treats its employees as unimportant.” According to him, “the company should no longer think about the next quarterly figures, but about the next generation.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.