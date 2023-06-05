Steven Kruijswijk Leaves Dauphiné After Crash

This article was last updated on June 5, 2023

Jumbo-Visma Rider Involved in Early Stage Crash

Steven Kruijswijk, a rider for Jumbo-Visma, left the Critérium du Dauphiné on Monday during the second stage following a crash that involved seven other riders. Kruijswijk sustained injuries during the early part of the stage and ultimately had to withdraw from the race.

Expectations for Jumbo-Visma in the Tour de France

The timing of Kruijswijk’s departure from the Critérium du Dauphiné is particularly unfortunate for Jumbo-Visma as the team is hoping to perform well in the Tour de France next month. Jonas Vingegaard’s victory in last year’s tour helped establish Jumbo-Visma as a team to watch, and the team was hoping to build on that performance with strong showings from riders like Kruijswijk.

Impact on Kruijswijk’s Participation in Tour de France

It is unclear at this time what kind of injury Kruijswijk suffered during the crash at the Critérium du Dauphiné. However, given that he is part of Jumbo-Visma’s provisional selection for the Tour de France, the team is certainly hoping that Kruijswijk will be able to recover and participate fully in the upcoming event. Kruijswijk has participated in the Tour de France seven times previously and finished third in the overall standings in 2019.

Other Riders Involved in the Crash

Besides Kruijswijk, two other riders were also unable to continue racing after the crash: Steff Cras of Belgium and Romain Combaud of France. Cras had been performing well in the early part of the race and had been considered a potential contender for the win. Combaud had also been off to a strong start, having won the first stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné the previous day.

Critérium du Dauphiné Continues Without Kruijswijk

The Critérium du Dauphiné, a multi-stage cycling race in France that is viewed as a key warm-up event for the Tour de France, will continue without Kruijswijk. The race runs through Sunday, June 6.

