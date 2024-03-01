Jessica Schilder Misses Medal at Glasgow’s World Indoor Championships

This article was last updated on March 1, 2024

The Unfortunate Turn of Events for Jessica Schilder at World Indoor Championships

Shoot putter Jessica Schilder had a rough day at the World Indoor Championships held in Glasgow on Friday. She missed a medal after making a single valid attempt. Originally a promising contender for the medal, the Volendam-born athlete disappointingly finished in fifth place with a result of 19.37 meters at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow. Canadian competitor Sarah Mitton bagged the gold medal with a distance of 20.22 meters. Following closely was German Yemisi Ogunleye who secured silver at 20.19 meters and American two-time world outdoor champion, Chase Jackson, capturing the bronze with 19.67 meters. Schilder walked into the competition leading the year’s world rankings with 20.31 meters but fell short of replicating her previous performance. The competition’s pressure coupled with the high expectations set by her previous throw didn’t sit well with Schilder.

Schilder’s Failed Attempts and Fifth Place Finish

Schilder seemed a little apprehensive leading to her five invalid attempts. Her sole valid throw on her third chance fell below her typical standards. This performance stood in sharp contrast to her usual form, reflecting the pressure these athletes face in such prestigious global competitions.

Jorinde van Klinken Claims The Sixteenth Spot

Jorinde van Klinken, another Dutch athlete who participated in the event, finished in the sixteenth place with a throw distance of 16.88 meters. The 24-year-old Van Klinken was a bronze medalist at the European Outdoor Championships held two years ago in Munich. Schilder, on the other hand, secured the gold medal at that time, making her the current reigning European champion. She also boasts two bronze medals to her name, one from the 2022 World Championships in Eugene and another from the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in the same year. However, the much-anticipated medal remained elusive for Schilder in Glasgow.

Ryan Clarke’s Stumble at the 800 Meters Series

On the men’s front, Ryan Clarke failed to qualify for the semi-finals in the 800 meters event. The 26-year-old Dutch champion finished fourth in his series, missing the necessary top-two placement for direct progression. His time of 1:46:69 also didn’t cut it for the available two places in the semi-finals. The reigning Dutch champion in the 800 meters outdoor category had a promising 1:46:08 performance at an indoor competition in Boston this winter, but he didn’t make the cut for the World Championships medal contenders. Despite these setbacks, the Netherlands is still looking forward to potential medal winnings, particularly from Femke Bol and Lieke Klaver in the 400-meter event.

