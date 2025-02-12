England shock, France, in six nations rugby

This article was last updated on February 12, 2025

Men’s Six Nations

England (7) 26

Tries: Lawrence, Freeman, Baxter, Daly Cons: F Smith (2), M Smith

France (7) 25

Tries: Bielle-Biarrey (2), Penaud Cons: Ramos (2) Pens: Ramos (2)

Finally, England have the salve of victory to ease some tired bodies and minds.

The hosts’ effort and commitment has been evident through that rotten run. Perspiration has come by the gallon. Inspiration coming in far shorter measures has been the problem.

This wasn’t loads in this performance either.

France, who carried further and made more line breaks, were the more consistently dangerous.

They were also criminally – and crucially – casual in their handling. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, scorer of two tries, butchered another with a nonchalant pass slung over the top of Peato Mauvaka.

Damian Penaud juggled and spilled a dolly.

Even in the build-up to their opening try, Mauvaka carelessly dropped the ball out his back pocket.

England in a close call but win by two points.

