Ireland in huge defeat of Scotland

February 12, 2025

Scotland (5) 18

Tries: Van der Merwe, White Cons: Kinghorn Pens: Kinghorn 2

Ireland (17) 32

Tries: Nash, Doris, Lowe, Conan Cons: Prendergast 3 Pens: Prendergast 2

Ireland kept their Six Nations Grand Slam hopes firmly on track with an 11th victory in a row over a disappointing Scotland at Murrayfield.

The visitors blew away their hosts when speeding into a 17-0 lead with tries from Calvin Nash and captain Caelan Doris, both converted by Sam Prendergast, who also added a penalty.

Scotland’s nightmare was made worse when Finn Russell and Darcy Graham collided early in the second quarter and both were removed from the contest, the wing being stretchered off after lengthy treatment on the pitch

Duhan van der Merwe’s spectacular finish at the end of the opening half gave Scotland some respite, and hopes grew when Blair Kinghorn added two penalties early in the second half.

Ireland were ruthless from there, though. They were utterly dominant. James Lowe and Jack Conan scored within seven minutes of each other approaching the hour.

The excellent, and stress-free, Prendergast added another three-pointer before Ben White scored a consolation, which was no consolation at all to the overwhelmed Scots

