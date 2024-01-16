Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Opening Match of the Australian Open

This article was last updated on January 16, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes a Rocky Start to Win at the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz, the world’s number two in tennis, emerged victorious in his opening match at the Australian Open on Tuesday. Despite a challenging start, he managed to overpower Richard Gasquet in Melbourne and secure a win.

At twenty years old, Alcaraz successfully defeated Gasquet who is seventeen years his senior within three sets: 7-6 (5), 6-1 and 6-2. The game on the hard Australian court was concluded after running a total duration of 2 hours and 23 minutes.

A Battle of the Break Points: Alcaraz Vs. Gasquet

The initial match set saw Gasquet putting up a strong fight against Alcaraz. The seasoned French player expertly neutralized nine break points, thereby forcing a tiebreak. Gasquet had been leading with a score of 5-4 but sadly lost the following three points.

The blow of losing the first set seemed to deflate Gasquet’s spirit. Alcaraz seized this opportunity and intensified his offensive, only allowing his opponent to score three games in the following second and third sets. Ultimately, Gasquet cleared four match points in the final game, but succumbed to defeat on the fifth match point.

The Australian Open marked Alcaraz’s first match after a hiatus of two years. His absence last year was induced by a muscle injury in his right leg that forced the two-time Grand Slam winner to withdraw from the event.

Looking ahead: Alcaraz’s next match in the Australian Open

In the upcoming second round of the Australian Open, Alcaraz is set to take on Italian Lorenzo Sonego. Sonego, world number 46, triumphed over Britain’s Daniel Evans in the opening round.

Alexander Zverev secures a win in a German showdown

Alexander Zverev too bagged a victory in the second round in his game against Dominik Köpfer at the Australian Open. Ranking sixth in the world, Zverev too his match against Köpfer with the end scores: 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) and 6-3. Notably, in the third set, Zverev eliminated two set points.

In the forthcoming match, Zverev will go up against Slovak Lukas Klein, the global number 163. Zverev’s best performance to date in the Australian Open was a semi-final placement in 2020, though he was defeated in the second round last year.

