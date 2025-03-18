Rare Terrace unit for sale at 61 Markbrook Lane, Etobicoke

This article was last updated on March 18, 2025
Spacious 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Apartment for Sale by Owner – 61 Markbrook Lane, Etobicoke (Kipling and Steeles)
Looking for a beautiful, move-in ready apartment? This stunning 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home features approximately 1200 sq. ft. of living space, plus a 575 sq. ft.
PRIVATE TERRACE– perfect for outdoor relaxation and entertaining. Enjoy all-day natural light with a south-east facing view.
Key Features:
- 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms
- Large 575 sq. ft. PRIVATE TERRACE
- Electric Heating
- South-East Exposure for Sunlight All Day Long
- Apartment overlooks the Humber River
- Building Amenities: Pool, Gym, Party Room
- Includes 2 Parking Spots
- Approx. 1200 sq. ft. of Living Space not including the terrace
Convenient Location: Close to TTC, grocery stores, schools, and York University
Taxes: about $1500 per year
Monthly Maintenance: about $632 per month
Price: $675, 000
Located in a well-maintained building at 61 Markbrook Lane, this apartment is in one of the best units in Northern Etobicoke, just minutes away from everything you need.
For more details or to arrange a viewing, please contact Berto Volpentesta at (647) 629-7524
