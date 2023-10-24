Propaganda is Alive and Well and Living in Israel

Here is a rather blurry screenshot of the “official Al-Qaeda material” that was allegedly found on the body of a Hamas fighter as presented by President Herzog:

In fact, thanks to a tip from “X”, if you search for Ramzy Youssef, this is what you will find on the Noor-book.com website which I have now archived here in case it should be memory holed in the future:

And, since it was available, I took the liberty of downloading the pdf which claims to be a “publication for self-advancing knowledge for mujahids” and contains a selection of photographs of Ramzy Yousef, one of the September 11th, 2001 participants as shown here and :

Herzog also presents a laminated copy of a page from the book claiming that it shows precise instructions on how to develop chemical weapons. I have looked through all 30 pages of the booklet and can assure you that there is no graphic that looks anything like the one that he presents as proof of chemical weapons being prepared for use against Israel by Hamas. You can prove this to yourself by downloading the pdf at this link.

So, basically, given that Israel has one of the world’s leading intelligence agencies (the Mossad), this is the best that they could come up with to convince the world that their ongoing military operations against Gaza (and the West Bank for that matter) are fully justified because they are in an existential battle against Al-Qaeda and Hamas. It took me about ten minutes to find Israel’s “terrorist document” once I had the tip from a tweet on “X” which showed a screen capture of the booklet’s cover.