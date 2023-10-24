This article was last updated on October 24, 2023
Propaganda is Alive and Well and Living in Israel
Here is a video showing a recent appearance of Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, on Skynews:
In fact, thanks to a tip from “X”, if you search for Ramzy Youssef, this is what you will find on the Noor-book.com website which I have now archived here in case it should be memory holed in the future:
And, since it was available, I took the liberty of downloading the pdf which claims to be a “publication for self-advancing knowledge for mujahids” and contains a selection of photographs of Ramzy Yousef, one of the September 11th, 2001 participants as shown here and :
Herzog also presents a laminated copy of a page from the book claiming that it shows precise instructions on how to develop chemical weapons. I have looked through all 30 pages of the booklet and can assure you that there is no graphic that looks anything like the one that he presents as proof of chemical weapons being prepared for use against Israel by Hamas. You can prove this to yourself by downloading the pdf at this link.
So, basically, given that Israel has one of the world’s leading intelligence agencies (the Mossad), this is the best that they could come up with to convince the world that their ongoing military operations against Gaza (and the West Bank for that matter) are fully justified because they are in an existential battle against Al-Qaeda and Hamas. It took me about ten minutes to find Israel’s “terrorist document” once I had the tip from a tweet on “X” which showed a screen capture of the booklet’s cover.
Ironically, Joseph Goebbels, chief propagandist of the National Socialist Party of Germany would be proud of the Israeli government’s efforts to propagandize the world. Unfortunately, the massive pro-Palestinian protests around the world in recent days would suggest that lying to the world about the story is not the way to get support for Israel.
And, just so you know, Sky News is sort of backing down on its coverage of the story, actually admitting that the documents need further scrutiny:
