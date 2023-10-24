This article was last updated on October 24, 2023

Chrystia Freeland – Another Irony-Impaired Canadian Politician

It has become increasingly apparent that Canadian politicians, particularly those at the top of the heap, are showing clear signs of irony impairment. Let’s look at the latest example of how Canada’s elected Liberals seem incapable of grasping their own reality.

Here is a recent tweet from the woman who is, in all but actual official title, Canada’s Prime Minister and my favourite politician, Chrystia Freeland:

Remember this?

Note the shit-eating grin on her face when a reporter asks her about the freezing of Canadians’ bank accounts:

So, who do Canadians really have to fear and what do they need protection from? Canada’s banking institutions or Ms. Freeland and her heavy-handed, globalist, WEF-driven agenda?

In light of her recent tweet, there are one of two options here:

1.) she so arrogant that she actually believes that voting Canadians are really, really stupid and have very, very short attention spans.

2.) she is really, really stupid.

But then again, it could just be a case of infectious irony impairment which seems to be plaguing the Liberal caucus. It’s too bad that there isn’t a mandatory vaccine for that.

