“Like A Boss” Writers Know Nothing About Women

The new comedy Like a Boss starts out with an arresting premise: female college buddies start a creative cosmetic business that prospers. Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne are the owners and Jennifer Coolidge and Billy Porter are employees –sounds like FUN, right? Hopes for fun are dashed by the dreadful script. Women would LOVE to identify and root for these characters and the stellar actors try their BEST, but the brainless script is downright embarrassing. The plot meanders, the dialog is raunchy and trite, and will somebody please tell these male writers that when female friends get together they don’t talk about vaginas all night! Salma Hayek REALLY overacts- even the music is lame. We pity the cast that has to go around promoting this well-intentioned but awful, movie.

Photo: Paramount

