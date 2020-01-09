Has Joe Pesci Gone Hollywood?

Sporting a cream colored cashmere double breasted topcoat and SUNGLASSES AT NIGHT, it appears that The Irishman gangster Joe Pesci has “gone Hollywood”- and indeed, he has. For the past 30 years, Joe has lived at the Jersey Shore in an 8 bedroom 8 bathroom mansion. A few weeks ago, Joe put his home on the market for 6.5 million and he admits he has finally decided to move the sunny Los Angeles where he can play golf year around.

Photo: Joe Pesci at NY Film Critics awards

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

