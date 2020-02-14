Christina Hendricks Knows What She Wants

And what Christina Hendricks wants – is to get ON with her life! She’s in New York promoting the third season of her NBC comedy/drama series Good Girls, looking cool and confident. The Mad Men star and her husband of ten years, Geoffrey Arend, announced their civilized split last October, and the very next day Christina was seen giving orders to movers at her house. She didn’t want to waste a minute. Christina also took advantage of awards season and attended parties, especially the Vanity Fair Oscar party, dressed to kill. She’s in a good place right now. (and check out those gloves!)

