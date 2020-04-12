Kiss The Playboy Mansion Goodbye

The Playboy mansion is now in the process of being mostly demolished and this photo of how it USED to look brought back a lot of memories. The backyard and pool area was ideal for large parties – with lots of food , music, and drinks, not to mention predatory men of a certain age. Young women always outnumbered males and most of the men were a lot older. There was always a fabulous buffet and that’s what attracted hungry young actresses, models etc. My friends and I never missed a party just because of the food. And you could meet those old time Las Vegas comedians and all kinds of athletes. Bill Cosby was always there, enthusiastically greeting gaggles of arriving girls. It was fun while it lasted, but also a little sleazy…

