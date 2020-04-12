Sanjay Gupta misses his crew as he works on Mumbai Saga post-production

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has been making sure that his work dosent stop due to the ongoing lockdown and has been working on the final cut of his next film Mumbai Saga through virtual connect.
In a recent interaction he opened up about his ensemble star cast, spending his time during the lockdown and much more. When asked about the changes that have taken place in his life since the lockdown the filmmaker said, "The same way it has for everyone. Being safe and looking after the safety of your near and dear ones is of utmost importance."
Mumbai Saga has been one of the most awaited films of the year. So despite the lockdown he has made sure his work does not stop. While the editing, background score, sound and VFX for the film had begun much before the lockdown was announced Sanjay is making sure that he and his team work from home via Internet.
Talking about his experience while shooting with his ensemble star cast he said, "It was a wonderful experience as I've worked with most of them before so it's like working with family. And I got to work with Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal whom I haven't worked with earlier and it was a pleasure."
Mumbai Saga is produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir, and Anuradha Gupta.
