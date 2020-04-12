Masaba Gupta’s self-quarantine is all about self-love and self-care

While the nation has been under lockdown for a few weeks now, all of us have our own way of spending the self-quarantine phase. And while most of us are binge-watching web-series’ or catching up with a hobby, ace designer Masaba Gupta seems to be doing a lot more that we also can get inspired from. While we see many actors working out from home, Masaba is taking a different route by rejuvenating herself through yoga and meditation.

Masaba has been indulging in a lot of relaxation techniques and we often see her posing in her yoga asana on Instagram. Other than this the designer and actress is also spending a lot of me-time, she shares pictures of herself and also of nature. Being someone who often advocates for good mental health, Masaba’s meditation and yoga is something we all should incorporate in our lives especially during this phase.

While we have seen Masaba being vocal about things, she never fails to send across positive vibes to her fans. Right from the early days of the Pandemic, Masaba has been spreading messages of body positivity, about embracing oneself and moreover, she has been urging people to stay home and make the most of this time.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor’s latest collection, The Chronicles Of Femininity, is aesthetically stunning!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results