Best Dressed At The Emmys: Dan Levy

Designer Thom Browne must be delighted today because multiple Emmy winner Daniel Levy of Schitt’s Creek was the talk of the Emmys, thanks to his kilt suit. Not many men could pull off this look as well as Levy did. He was head to toe – including socks and boots, in Thom Browne, and the suit almost overshadowed his Emmy wins. No female attire at the event came CLOSE to causing as much conversation as Levy’s kilt. The kilt got a lot of airtime because Levy won an astonishing THREE Emmys – Best Supporting Actor, Best Comedy Series Writer, and Best Comedy Series Director for Schitt’s Creek. The show racked up nine awards total and set a new record.The kilt should have gotten one too.

Photo: The Schitt’s Creek cast on Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results