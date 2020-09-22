Heidi Klum Is Having Way Too Much Fun

Germany’s Next Top Model host Heidi Klum cannot resist posting photos of herself and her new husband Tom Kaulitz having fun. And they DO have a lot of fun! They have frequent barbecues in their backyard for the family and their dogs. Heidi’s kids adore Tom and love to hang out with him- no doubt this annoys their father Seal. Recently Seal gave Heidi a hard time about bringing the children to Germany where she films Top Model, citing Covid concerns. But we think he’s just a bit disturbed because the kids seem to prefer their new father. The kids pleaded to accompany Heidi and Tom, and Seal finally relented.

Photo: Instagram

