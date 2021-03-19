How To Fill A Restaurant With Celebrities During A Pandemic

Don’t know how we missed this tidbit of news from Chris Gardner at The Hollywood Reporter, but it happened a few weeks ago when New York City restaurants opened for dining at 35% capacity. The Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn thought of an amusing way to fill some of the empty seats while abiding by Covid safety rules. They borrowed wax figures of celebrities to help fill the restaurant. You could rub elbows with Jon Hamm standing at the bar, or sit at a table with Audrey Hepburn, thanks to Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. Also hanging around the place were a smiling Jimmy Fallon, Michael Strahan, and Al Roker. Not very talkative, but nice for photo ops along with your steak dinner!

Photo: Peter Luger Steak House

