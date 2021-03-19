Sneakers, Not Music, Made Kanye West A Multi-billionaire

By far the most appalling news we’ve heard this week is the fact that Kanye West, the most self-congratulatory performer of all time, couldn’t get elected President, but is now the wealthiest black person in US history! (Yes, he is the third richest celebrity in the world – even surpassing Oprah! ) It’s appalling because Kanye’s already out-of-control ego will no doubt soar to new heights. His Yeezy deal with Adidas earned Kanye far more money than his music catalog, and his Gap deal added to that. He also owns a big chunk of Kim’s SKIMS company. Since they had an iron-clad prenup, she will NOT be walking off with half his fortune. Kanye is already fond of comparing himself to Picasso and describing himself as a genius. Actually, he was smart to move to Wyoming, which has low taxes and NO state tax – whatever he is building there will be closely watched by other envious rappers. Whether Kanye does significant things with his money remains to be seen…

