Armie Hammer: Cannibalism Is On His Wikipedia Page

Armie Hammer seems to have dug his own grave and his situation is a Hollywood FIRST. His kinky sex fantasies were revealed to the world in text messages and everything around him collapsed, despite the fact that sex fantasies are NOT a crime. He was replaced in several upcoming film roles, and his agency and publicist dropped him cold. It all started with an Instagram account called House of Effie where messages between Hammer and women were revealed- he wrote about his sex fetishes involving rape, cannibalism, and bondage. One by one, women shyly came forward and wrote about their own horrible – and similar – experiences with the handsome actor. Looks like he charmed vulnerable women who really liked him and put up with his nonsense until they couldn’t. Nobody filed charges and Hammer explained “I never tied up a human being before – only mannikins” (really?) and insisted “all interactions were consensual” but his career is doomed. Yesterday the woman named Effie took it step further and alleged a rape and assault, and LAPD is investigating.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – Armie and Effie in happier times

