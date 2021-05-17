Rita Ora’s New Boyfriend: Curb Your Expectations!

Australian director Taika Waititi, 45, pictured above with UK popstar Rita Ora in Sydney, is in for a wild ride. Rita, 30, is not only career conscious, but an absolute party girl. She’s had more boyfriends than we can count, and she usually is on to the next guy before the present one know’s it’s over. In February, she was dating a French director who swore to the press that they were still together, despite the fact that she’s been working on The Voice in Australia. Little did he know she had already moved on to Thor director/writer Waititi. You might recall that she had a brief fling with Rob Kardashian in 2012 – he was crazy about her and she broke his heart. He started a Twitter war, accusing her of cheating with multiple guys -she shrugged that she wouldn’t even describe their short relationship as a romance. Ouch. It set Rob off on an eating binge and after that he became more isolated. The usually glamorous Rita is uncharacteristically undercover in this pic – because Taika is still married?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

