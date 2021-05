Time for some fashion observations. The Italian fashion house Moschino, with designs by Jeremy Scott, has moved its Spring/Summer 2022 show from Milan to New York this fall. If this ensemble photographed on the NY subway is any indication, it’s going to be very amusing. Is there ANYONE out there who would be caught dead in this outfit? Just asking…

Photo: Instagram

