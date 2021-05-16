Anil Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday note for Madhuri Dixit 

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been one of the most favourite on-screen pairs in the film industry. They have worked together in several films and remained friends for more than three decades.

On the occasion of Madhuri’s birthday today, Anil penned a heartfelt note by sharing some candid clicks on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, @MADHURIDIXITNENE! As actors I feel all of us are the happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends… so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again! Wishing you all the health and happiness always!!”

Happy Birthday, @MadhuriDixit ! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends…so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again!Wishing you all the health & happiness always!! pic.twitter.com/IE0qe9kRSO

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2021

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starred in movies namely Tezaab (1988), Ram Lakhan (1989), Parinda (1989), and Pukar (2000) among others. They reunited on screen in 2019's Total Dhamaal.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: 5 iconic dance performances of the charming actress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results