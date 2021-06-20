Katy Perry Can Laugh At Herself, But Can Orlando Bloom?

Katy Perry never fails to surprise us. Marrying Russell Brand was a shocker – and now this. She’s one of very few female celebrities we know who would find it amusing to post a photo of herself and her fiancé Orlando Bloom with their faces looking decades older. It’s probably the unflattering result of using the questionable Russian FaceApp. Celebrities like Drake and Gordon Ramsay have posted their “old” photos, but not a lot of pretty women are doing it. They obviously lack Katy’s one-of-a-kind sense of humor…

Photo: Instagram

