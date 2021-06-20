Brad Pitt: Which Kids Don’t Want Him Around?

Brad Pitt HAS to be wondering which of his six children dislike him enough to testify AGAINST him in his and Angelina’s custody court battle. Angelina is furious because the judge recently gave Brad shared custody of the kids. Court papers show that Angelina said THREE of the children were ready to testify AGAINST their father, but the judge didn’t allow it. We already know Maddox, 19, wants nothing to do with Brad (he was with Angelina long before Brad came along.) Pax is 17 and would probably side with Maddox- but who is the 3rd angry child? Zahara? (we remember Brad shopping with her to find a doll that looked like her) Shiloh? She and the twins Knox and Vivienne look a LOT like their dad. Brad just wants time with his kids so he can win them back. SOME will be more difficult than others…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA – The Pitts in happier days

