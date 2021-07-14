Georgina Chapman Got Marchesa Back On The Red Carpet

Still recovering from her ex-husband Harvey Weinstein’s horrific sexual abuse scandal, (87 women accused him- he’s serving 23 years in prison) Georgina Chapman has been laying low and her fashion line Marchesa has been suffering. Chapman’s business partner quit in 2019 and the label, which was often seen on red carpets, (because Weinstein FORCED actresses to wear it) is now mostly sold to bridesmaids. Chapman claimed to know NOTHING about her husband’s crimes, but few people believe her. She wants to bring her Marchesa label back to life but hasn’t had any luck until she started dating Oscar winner Adrian Brody. HE gets invited to the best events so SHE can show off her latest designs. A match made in….heaven?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA- Adrian and Georgina at Cannes Film Festival

